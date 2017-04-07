Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 67.