OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Construction is expected to start soon on a new addition for Omaha Central High School that boosters say will retain the historic downtown building’s charm while providing more space for music, art and a state-of-the-art library.

The public-private project was unveiled for the first time in July 2015. Now with fundraising from private donors wrapping up, the project has received approval from the city commission in charge of historic preservation. Construction is expected to start this summer.

The addition will add about 50,000 square feet. The school struggles with crowding due to its nearly 2,500 students. An additional existing 25,000 square feet will be repurposed for programs serving special education students and English language learners.

Construction is expected to be completed by winter 2018.