GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Grand Island Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday evening.

Police say 59-year-old Christian Peterson died after being stabbed several times at his home.

After the stabbing, Peterson sought help from neighbors before collapsing near Jefferson Elementary School about a block away from his home.

Neighbors called police and officers arrived shortly after.

No arrests had been announced in the case as of Sunday evening.