North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team split a double header against Region IX Division II opponent, Southeast Community College Lady Storm, losing the first game 11-3 and winning the second game 6-4, Saturday afternoon at the Dowhower Softball Complex.

In game one the Lady Storm got on the board first in the third inning by scoring four runs to take a 4-0 lead. The Knights answered back in the bottom of the third with runs by Samantha Gill, Alicia Romo, and Shelby Belloni to cut into the Lady Storm lead to make it 4-3.

After a scoreless fourth inning for both teams, the Lady Storm erupted for seven runs. The Knights were not able to score in the bottom of the fifth to give the Lady Storm the victory because of the eight run rule.

Erin Renwick took the loss for the Knights and Logan Runge had the win for the Lady Storm.

In game two, the Knights struck first with two runs in the first by Sarah Beaton and Belloni. The Lady Storm tied up the score with two runs of their own in the top of the second.

The Knights regained the lead in the bottom of the second. Alexandra Baldner led off the inning by reaching third base and scored on a sacrifice by Renwick.

The Knights added to their lead in the fourth with runs by Baldner and Alyiah Franco to make the score 5-2.

The Lady Storm had solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings by Savannah Grabowski and Jessica Lusk to cut into the Knights lead at 5-4.

Renwick gave the Knights an insurance run by hitting a home run in the sixth.

Samantha Foster pitched the complete game for the win, striking out five Lady Storm hitters.

The Knights are 22-22 on the season and 8-2 in Region IX Division II play. The Lady Storm are 16-29 on the season and 4-6 in Region IX Division II.