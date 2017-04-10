Carolyn Joy Pinault, 78, of North Platte, passed away April 8, 2017, at The Monarch Hospice Center in Lincoln. She was born on April 8, 1938 to Melvin and Irene (Clouse) Hiatt in Bartley, Nebraska at the family home. Her mother passed away shortly after childbirth and her grandmother adopted and raised her and her twin brother, Carrol. Carolyn graduated from Bartley High School and later from Draughn’s Business College in Wichita Falls, Texas with a degree in Secretarial Business. She was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper/Real Estate Broker for Action Agency in North Platte and for H.F. Ray Development in Garden City, Co. Carolyn was employed by Hewlett Packard/Agilent in Loveland, Co. for 29 years until her retirement in 2003. She enjoyed spending her time leather tooling, doing ceramics, bowling and softball. She also enjoyed camping and fishing in the Colorado mountains and watching Denver Broncos and Nebraska Huskers football. Carolyn treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents, seven maternal aunts and three maternal uncles.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Cindy I. Smith of Cheyenne, Wyoming; granddaughters, Sara (Aaron) Vieyra and Tia Kalkowski; great granddaughter, Ambria Vieyra; great grandsons, Blaze Vieyra and Cruz Slaght all of North Platte; sisters, Jacqueline (Herbert) Kelley of North Platte and Sandra Snyder of Westminster, Colorado; twin brother, Carrol Hiatt of North Platte; brothers, Joel (Holly) Hiatt of North Platte and Harbor Stanton of Alaska, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be at 10:30 a. m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Visitation with family receiving friends will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.