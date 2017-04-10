Lana Marie Clouse was born December 20, 1959 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Donal and Pauline Clouse of Purdum. She passed away in her home April 5, 2017 at North Platte. At age 11 she developed diabetes. It was a struggle throughout her life to live with the disease.

Lana loved the Sandhills and especially enjoyed working with livestock. She graduated from Sandhills Public Schools in 1978 and remained friends with many of her classmates throughout her life. In later years she moved to North Platte, where she attended Mid-Plains Community College as a non-traditional student and obtained an accounting degree. After receiving her degree she worked at Sun Mart and most recently Western Engineering Company.

Lana always had a ready smile and encouraging word for her friends and co-workers.

She leaves behind a son, JD Purdum, of Stapleton; several grandchildren; sister, Linda (Larry) Teahon of Chadron; a niece, a nephew and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Donal and Pauline Clouse; grandparents, Henry and Teresa Uphoff and Charles and Ella Clouse; numerous aunts and uncles all of which were from the Stapleton area; and several cousins.

Memorials in her memory can be sent to P.O. Box 126 Dunning, Nebr. and will to go to the Blaine County Area Foundation or the Sandhills Heritage Museum at Dunning.

In accordance with Lana’s wishes, no service will be held. Cremation has taken place and ashes will be scattered on the family ranch at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.