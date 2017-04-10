LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln’s bike share program will likely begin this fall with 100 bikes and 17 stations across downtown and its university campuses.

The program will be operated by BCycle, the same company that runs the Omaha program.

Ben Turner, coordinator of Omaha’s Heartland BCycle, says the company will provide its latest equipment to the city, including lighter-weight bikes. The newer, solar-powered docking stations will give users the option to rent bikes using credit or debit cards, or through a smartphone app that allows the user to pay cash by going through a local merchant.

The city and BCycle are currently negotiating details of their contract, which is expected to go to City Council in the next few weeks.