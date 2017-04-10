Mary Alice (Murphy) McCarthy, 98, of North Platte, Nebraska passed away on April 7, 2017 at Linden Court. Mary Alice was born on December 31, 1918 to James Emmet Murphy and Margaret Mary (O’Brien) Murphy in Greeley County, Nebraska. Alice graduated from Spaulding Academy in 1937. After graduation Alice pursued a career in education, traveling to her one room schoolhouse by horse. She taught in Elsmere, Nebraska and District 38 in Greeley County, Nebraska.

On November 3, 1943, Alice married Lawrence Richard McCarthy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Winter Haven, Florida, where Larry was stationed while serving in the United States Army Air Corps. After World War II the family moved to North Platte in November 1945, where Larry was employed in the store department of the Union Pacific Railroad. Alice and Larry also owned and operated the Arrowhead Motel in North Platte for many years.

Alice was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church for over seventy years. She thoroughly embraced her Irish Catholic heritage. She was very active in the Altar Society, Bible Study and Rosary groups. Alice was also a Committee chair of the American Heart Association, active in the RSVP, and worked tirelessly for over forty years. She was a Cub Scout den leader for Pack 292, as well as an associate leader for 4-H and Camp Fire Girls for many years.

Alice had a passion for literature and shared her talents with McDaid Elementary School Students by volunteering in the school library for over 30 years. She also enjoyed her years as a room parent and chaperone at Saint Patrick’s High School activities. She especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in many musical and theatrical performances and a variety of sporting and school events. Alice enjoyed dancing, crafts, drawing, painting, and sewing for her seven children. She was very welcoming to all. She cared for generations of children by providing home cooked meals and welcomed everyone to her home. She was a very good listener. Alice’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, telling jokes, laughing, and having fun.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Eugene, Cletus, and Frank Murphy; sister, Noreen (Murphy) Kearns; and sisters-in-law, Eula (Sills) Murphy, Teresa (O’Brien) Murphy, and Helen Eileen (McCarthy) Kurtenbach.

Alice is survived by her three daughters, Margaret Mary (Ray) Cunningham of Florissant, Missouri, Sharon (Carl) Hassler of Arroyo Grande, California, and Therese (Mike) McCarthy-Garth of North Platte; four sons, Robert (Deb) McCarthy of North Platte, Paul (Emma) McCarthy of Carson, California, Patrick (Barbara) McCarthy of Fort Worth, Texas, and Joseph (Kim) McCarthy of Fort Worth, Texas; 16 grandchildren, Kevin Cunningham of Chesterfield, MO, Kristin Cunningham of St. Louis, MO, Kerry (Ben) Johnson of Fishers, IN, Dr. Kevin (Linda) Hassler of Pismo Beach, CA, Jimmy Hassler of Arroyo Grande, CA, Dr. Timothy (Michelle) Garth of Little Rock, AR, Katie Garth of Omaha, NE, Danny Garth of Chesterfield, MO, Gabe (Zita) Phillips of Dingman’s Ferry, PA, Josh Phillips of Lincoln, NE, Dr. Kelly McCarthy of Chicago, IL, Richard McCarthy of Carson, CA, Joshua McCarthy of Lincoln, NE, Kayla (Juan) Guzman of Fort Worth, TX, Erin McCarthy of Fort Worth, TX, and Morgan (Brittany) Hill of Fort Worth, TX; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Reverend James E. Murphy of Spalding, NE, and Michael Murphy of Grand Junction, CO; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorials may be made to the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Christian Wake Service will be 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 10 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with the Reverend Josh Brown as celebrant and the Reverend Jim Murphy as con-celebrant. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be noon – 6:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.