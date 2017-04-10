Mary Hills Anderson, 81, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away April 6, 2017. She was born in Rochelle, Illinois; July 7, 1935. Her parents were Carroll A. Hills and Grace Groesbeck Hills. Mary had two older sisters and a younger brother. She graduated from Rochelle Township High School, attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, and later married Lyle Anderson in Munich, Germany, where her husband-to-be was stationed with the U. S. Army. After that tour of duty, they moved to New Jersey where her husband was enrolled in Drew University’s Theological School. In the following years, Mary shared in their pastoral ministry including five years of missionary work in the Philippines. She also worked in public schools, assisted the administrator of a community health organization, and worked in the Los Angeles and San Diego County Welfare offices. They retired from First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Livingston, Tennessee, where Mary started a prayer group that continues to minister in that congregation. A few years ago, they moved to North Platte, to be closer to their families.

Mary was a long-time member of PEO. She is survived by her husband, four children, ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, as well as her sister and a brother. She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest sister.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorials are suggested to Missionaries Support of First Presbyterian Church.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Family inurnment will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.