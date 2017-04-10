The second half of the 2016-17 season is off to a good start for the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team.

Members placed second in the men’s team standings during a rodeo hosted by South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. over the weekend.

Chandler Comfort, of Gem, Kan., won the team roping alongside his partner, Samantha Jorgenson, of Black Hills State University. The move pushed the duo even further into the lead in the regional standings.

Additionally, Cyler Dowling, of Newell, S.D., and Lane Kennedy, of Orleans, Neb., placed second in the team roping. Dowling was also second in steer wrestling.

Trenton Solida, of Phillipsburg, Kan., finished third in the tie down roping, and Rowdy Moon, of Sargent, split third and fourth in the bareback riding.

Garrett Nokes, MPCC Rodeo Team timed event coach, was pleased with the results, especially considering the circumstances.

“Some of the animals were pretty tough, so a lot of teams were struggling,” said Nokes. “We were having some challenges, too, in a few of the areas where I thought we would do really well. But, I feel like my guys did the best they could on the livestock they were given, and now we know what to work on before they compete again this weekend.”

He couldn’t help but be happy with the fact that half of the team scored points.

“I think that’s probably the worst rodeo we will have all spring, and we still ended up second,” said Nokes. “I’m real positive about the rest of this season. Now we have a baseline, and we’re just going to get better from here.”

The team will compete in four more rodeos through the first week of May. The next one will be Friday and Saturday at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.