BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha woman has died and her husband has been injured in a motorcycle crash north of Blair in eastern Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 75. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Rick Juniel was driving south toward Blair when his motorcycle went out of control and hit a guardrail.

The Sheriff’s Office says Juniel’s wife, 57-year-old Maribeth Juniel, died after being flown to an Omaha hospital.

Rick Juniel has been hospitalized.