LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man who was injured in a Lincoln traffic stop has settled his lawsuit against the city for $160,000.

Leroy Duffie and the city agreed to terms March 30. Lawyers for both sides say their clients are pleased to settle the matter.

An 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled last August that officers didn’t have reasonable suspicion that Duffie had or was going to commit a crime when he was stopped Sept. 3, 2011. Police say Duffie’s van matched a suspect’s vehicle.

Duffie says he told officers that he had lost his legs to amputation and couldn’t immediately comply with their demands to get out of his van. He fell when he did so. His injuries required surgery.