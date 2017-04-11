MONROE, Neb. (AP) — A May sentencing has been scheduled for a Columbus man convicted in a Platte County crash death.

Court records say 29-year-old Ever Gudiel-Hernandez pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide in the Dec. 16 crash of his pickup truck along Nebraska Highway 22 east of Monroe. The rollover crash killed his passenger, 27-year-old Eric Guzman, of Columbus.

Gudiel-Hernandez also pleaded guilty in an unrelated drunken driving case after prosecutors amended the charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 22.