Barbara Jean Johnson, 72, of Fremont, formerly of North Platte, died April 8, 2017, at Premier Estates in Fremont.
Barbara was born on Aug. 30, 1944, in McCook to Cecil and Sybil (Magoon) Pease. She grew up in North Platte and was a 1962 graduate of North Platte High School.
She lived in North Platte until moving to Fremont 4½ years ago.
Barbara worked in the deli department at Walmart in North Platte. She was an avid garage saler, loved angels and collecting porcelain dolls, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Tia (David) Mentzer of Ames and Kim (Brian) Spotts of North Platte; three grandchildren, Heather (fiancé, Sean Clemmons) Wright, Amanda (special friend, Sammy) Kendall and Roger Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Gracie, Payten, Ryeker, Cory, Paige and Cody.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Program, Fremont Care Corps or The Yaffe House in Denver, Colorado. Online condolences may be shared at mosermemorialchapels.com.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with the Rev. Jon Ashley of the Fremont Presbyterian Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, is in charge of arrangements.