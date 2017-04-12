Catherine A. (Duggan) Casey, 58, beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away March 28, 2017.

Cathi was born in Renton, Washington, on Feb. 21, 1959, and grew up in Hershey. She was a graduate of Hershey High School, where she was very active in several clubs and athletics.

Cathi furthered her education at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte and went on to work as a paralegal in Lincoln, a career that she loved and was very proud of.

Yet her proudest accomplishment was raising her two daughters. They, along with her grandchildren, were her pride and joy. The love she had for them was written all over her face.

Cathi moved to Ogallala in 1998, where she was quick to make lifelong friends. Cathi loved walking Cassie to the park on a nice day, chili and cinnamon rolls and Husker football. She looked forward to her old-fashioned donuts on Saturday mornings, took pride in gifting her home-baked cookies and puppy chow, always made sure to have her toes painted and most of all, she always made herself available to her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Duggan, and niece, Cortney Duggan. They were waiting to embrace her.

Cathi is survived by her mother, Mary Duggan; daughters, Alysia (Harles Elliot Cone) and Nichole (William Jackson Dozier); grandchildren, Lexie Lucile Ann Cone, Lyla Mary Nan Cone, Morgan Lee Dozier, Maddox Cate Dozier and Jackson Thomas Dozier; sisters, Phyllis (Rick Engelhardt) and Sharon (Jeff Randle); brother, Doyle (Kimberly) Duggan; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Cathi will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, her sincere kindness and thoughtfulness and her unconditional love, friendship and strength. She is our hero. We are so proud to call her our mom, daughter, sister and friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hershey United Methodist Church or the National MS Society at P.O. Box 172625, Denver, CO 80217 or online at nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/COC/Donate.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Hershey United Methodist Church. A reception will follow. Committal services will be private.