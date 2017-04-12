Evangeleen “Vangie” (Hyland) Resavage, 89, of Littleton, Colorado, formerly of North Platte, passed away March 1, 2017.

Evangeleen Resavage was born on Oct. 18, 1927, in Kearney to James and Zella Lymber. She spent her childhood in North Platte, where she always enjoyed dancing and entered many dance contests.

After graduation she attended college and during this time, she married Lester Hyland. They had three children, Constance, Lester and Stuart.

Vangie moved to Denver and married Dave Resavage there. She was an employee of Mountain Bell Telephone until she retired, and a member of Daughters of the Nile, serving as queen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Zella Lymber; sister, Freddie; brother, Jim; her husband, Dave; and a granddaughter, Kara Campbell.

Vangie is survived by her children, Connie of Littleton, Lester (Ruthi) of Maxwell and Stuart of North Platte; granddaughter, Amy Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Campbell; and her half-sister, Sulin Best.

Memorials are suggested to The Daughters of the Nile.

Services were on March 25 at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Littleton. Ellis Family Services Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.