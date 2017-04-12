The final production of the 2016/2017 season at the North Platte Community Playhouse (NPCP), “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” will open on April 21, 2017.

This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum know as ‘the relationship.’ Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’

The longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” was originally performed by four actors, two males and two females. While the NPCP production features nine actors, each portrays numerous characters throughout the show.

“This show is one that everyone can relate to,” said Director and actor Scott Carlson. “Anyone who is human has felt the emotions that are displayed in this amazing show. However, in most cases, it approaches them in a humorous manner. But there are also a few numbers that will probably require the audience to break out the Kleenex.”

The show does contain adult themes and content and, using the common rating system, would be considered a PG-13 production.

Ticket sales begin Monday, April 17. Tickets can be purchased on the NPCP website, www.northplattecommunityplayhouse.com, at the Box Office (301 E. 5th) Monday-Friday from Noon-5:00 p.m., or at the door prior to each performance. Performances will be held April 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30 with Friday and Saturday shows starting and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The show is directed by Scott Carlson with Music Director Lori Swanson.

THE CAST

Scott Carlson, Tanner Hand, Michael Lecher, Andrew Lee, Seth Vapenik, Tia San Miguel, Bonnie Nelson, Desiree Russell, Teagan Lovelace.

THE ORCHESTRA

Piano-Lori Swanson

Violin-Kristin Simpson

Bass-Robert Martinson