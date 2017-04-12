Iva Mae Kallhoff, 75, formerly of North Platte, passed away March 11, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Iva was born on April 20, 1941, in Scottsbluff. She was the middle child of Ivan and Della (Mowry) Echelberger. With her father working for the railroad, Iva moved to several different Nebraska towns and attended various schools during her younger years. The family eventually settled in McCook, where Iva graduated from McCook High School in 1959.

On Jan. 16, 1960, she was united in marriage to Loren W. Larington in McCook. To this union four children were born, Deborah Kay, David Wayne, Daniel James and Andrea Irene.

Later, Iva moved to North Platte, where she served the community doing customer service at J.C. Penney and Herberger’s, as well as being an investigator for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Iva married Douglas Kallhoff on Nov. 24, 1982, and they made their home in North Platte. After her retirement from Social Services, she trained to be a medication aide and then put these new skills into practice at Centennial Park Retirement Village. She enjoyed her work helping and serving others.

For the past seven years, until her health would no longer allow, Iva had been traveling all over the United States in her RV with her furry canine friend, Trouble. Although Iva traveled a lot, she headquartered in Arizona. She loved to travel and was always up for an adventure, especially if it involved friends, family, beautiful scenery and a nice glass of wine.

Iva was preceded in death by her parents; mother, Della, in 1991; father, Ivan, in 1999; and husband, Doug, in 2009.

Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Robert) Rose of Grand Island and Andrea (Mike Castor) Larington of North Platte; sons, David Larington of Las Vegas and Daniel (Michelle) Larington of McCook; grandchildren, Tosha Gott and Tim Rose of Grand Island, Alicia (Levi) Most of North Platte, Sara (Jack) Loomis of Hayes Center and Dane Larington of McCook; four great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Dale) Friedemann of Canby, Oregon; brother, Sam Echelberger of Johnstown, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.

Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Joliffe Funeral Home, Scottsbluff, is in charge of arrangements.