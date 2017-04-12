North Platte – Megan Chintala, a sophomore for the North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Chadron State College.

Chintala, a 5’ 3” Libero / Defensive Specialist is from Fleming, Colo.

Chintala had 1263 defensive digs in her two years with the Lady Knights. She is ranked seventh on the Lady Knights list for defensive digs in a career. She also had 519 service points, which is 24th in school history.

“I knew some girls on the volleyball team and was in contact with the coaches over Christmas break. I went for a tryout in February and really liked the coaches.” Chintala said, “I felt it was a good fit for me and the other girls were nice and it felt like home.”

Chintala said that she would be playing defensive specialist at Chadron.

“Megan has a tremendous volleyball IQ and I think that she will be a good asset for Chadron to have. She is always working on growing and getting better as a player. She is ready to take her skills to the next level and I can’t wait to see how she grows as a player.” Lady Knight Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall said, “I have been blessed to have her for two years as player and a leader for our program. She is a great kid I have loved working with her and wish her the best of luck.”

Chadron State is a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II program and is in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They finished with a 7-20 overall record and 6-12 in the conference.