Margaret M. Gerd, 85, of Delta, Colorado, passed away March 11, 2017, at her residence.

Margaret M. Gerd was born on Oct. 20, 1931, to William Lloyd and Margaret Maher in North Platte. Margaret spent her childhood in North Platte, where she was a professional softball player at 16, earning 80 cents per hour per game, practice. Growing up with six brothers, Margaret was very athletic and very family oriented, helping her mother after the difficult loss of her father. Along the way she also graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1950.

After getting married to the love of her life at age 20, Margaret and Donald Gerd raised two sons. She was a wonderful mother and role model to her children and others. She was senior manager for all the Jeffco R-l school cafeterias, a title she earned without a college degree, along with her position as senior EMT for the Conifer Ambulance Service, one more time leading her family by example. Eventually, Margaret became senior manager for her own company, D Gerd trucking and excavating. But not all of her life was hard work. Margaret was a very happy person who enjoyed the country and loved to plant flowers; yellow roses were her favorite.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald A. Gerd; her son, David John Gerd; and her brothers.

She is survived by her son, Don A. Gerd; one granddaughter, Chelsea; and her clan, nieces and nephews, dear to her heart.

Online condolences may be shared at taylorfuneralservice.com. Memorials are suggested to North Platte St. Patrick School.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at the VA Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado. Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory, Delta, is in charge of arrangements.