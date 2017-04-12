The North Platte Public Schools Foundation in conjunction with North Platte Public schools is excited to announce that DaNesa Fleck and John Shultz have been recognized as the BIG Award “Bulldog” staff members of the month. DaNesa is a Kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary and John Shultz is in the maintenance/Transportation department.

DaNesa was nominated by Washington Elementary Principal Greg Fruhwirth. Her nomination read. DaNesa’s passion for teaching students goes way beyond the classroom. She’s always looking for ways to improve. Her ideas in the classroom are innovative and gives her students the opportunity to be creative. Every time I walk into her classroom students are engaged in learning. She has a knack with that tough student in knowing the right time to be understanding or to be tough. She has a heart of gold and is always looking for challenges.

John Shultz, maintenance and transportation was nominated by Adams Middle School Associate Principal Brett Joneson. His nomination read. Since John was hired he has been a friendly face and an ease to work with. John was helpful in establishing the first interschool route bussing for the district that was created due to the middle school reconfiguration. I am always making adjustments to transportation and John always accommodates and finds a way with a smile on his face. John and his crew take great pride in their jobs and go above and beyond to assist our mission of students first.

The North Platte Public Schools and North Platte Public Schools foundation developed the BIG Staff recognition promotion to provide incentives for deserving teachers and support staff. The program is designed to recognize outstanding teachers and support staff for their contributions to NPPS. The nomination symbolizes the esteem and appreciation that everyone has for our school district employees.

Teachers are rewarded with a gift basket, balloons and a gift card to the Bulldog store at NPHS. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation is facilitating the program and takes nominations from principals and administration. Staff members will be awarded monthly throughout the school year and were recognized at the end of the year Education After Hours on April 7th, 2017.