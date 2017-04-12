With spring planting underway soon, roadways in Nebraska are seeing an increase in agricultural equipment traveling to and from farm fields. The

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) encourages everyone to be aware and to use extra caution during this very busy time.

Tractors and other agricultural implements typically travel at slower speeds. Due to their dimensions and loads, operator visibility is often reduced. Motorists are reminded to be aware and utilize caution when approaching, following or passing farm vehicles.

Operators of agricultural implements may travel on the shoulder of the roadway when available and should display Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) warning triangles and utilize their flashing yellow caution lights whenever they are on the road. When turning left from a roadway into a field or farm entrance, operators are cautioned to be aware of vehicles attempting to pass them. If an occupant restraint system is available in the implement they are driving, operators are encouraged to buckle up.

“As we begin to see an increase in farm vehicles on our roadways, it is important for all of us to pay attention,” said Major Mike Gaudreault, NSP Field Services Major. “The law says operators of slow-moving vehicles must move over to allow faster moving vehicles to pass safely. At the same time, drivers of faster moving vehicles should exercise caution when attempting to pass agricultural implements.”

Motorists are also urged to utilize caution when driving at dawn and dusk as sun glare can cause reduced visibility.