Phyllis J. Gausman, 83 of Fairbury, NE passed away April 8, 2017 at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born December 7, 1933 to Robert Joseph and Daisy Marie Grunwald at Union, NE.

Phyllis attended Union Grade School and High School, graduating in May 1950. She went on to Peru State Teachers College where she met the love of her life, Robert Allen Gausman. She would go on to teach at a country school in Cass county before she and Robert were married on June 5, 1954. To this union four children were born: Julie Little (Rick), Joni Backer (Michael), and Jeffrey Gausman. Before moving to Fairbury, the family lived in Davenport, Nebraska until 1965, where Robert taught science and coached high school football, basketball, and track.

Phyllis remained a stay-at-home-mother until her youngest started school. She worked at Kellwood sewing factory, then at Jefferson Memorial Hospital (now Jefferson Community Health and Life) as a pharmacy technician until her retirement.

She was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Senior Diner, where she decorated the tables with her collection of holiday trinkets. Active in the First United Methodist Church, she worked tirelessly in the women’s group, an eternally gracious, loving and invaluable part of the local community. In her final two years, she resided in Heritage Care Center in Fairbury, where she stole the hearts of staff and residents alike, and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

Phyllis is survived by her three children and grandchildren Karenna Awtry (Josh), Mikaela, Jareb, Andrew, Mallory, and Madelyn Liewer, and Patrick Backer, as well as great grandchildren Allison and Drew Awtry, Ivan Liewer, and Aurora Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Duane Grunwald; daughter Jill Suzanne; grandson Jordan Gausman.

Services will be Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Fairbury with Pastor Doug Griger officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 at the Funeral Home. Burial in Chester Cemetery, Chester, NE. Memorials will go to the Family’s Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.