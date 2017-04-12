Steven “Steve” Joseph Toelle, 62, died April 6, 2017, of colon cancer, at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Steve was born on April 21, 1954. He grew up in Fremont.

During his 35-year career as a North Platte police officer, Sergeant Toelle was twice recognized as the American Legion Outstanding Officer of the year. A graduate of Northwestern University’s Center For Public Safety, he also held an Associates Degree in Business.

Steve is survived by his wife of 24 years, Gloria (Ronje) Toelle of Corpus Christi, and other family listed in an expanded obituary at maxwellpdunne.com.