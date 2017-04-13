DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have backed off plans to regulate marijuana clubs, saying the state would have invited a federal crackdown by approving Amsterdam-style pot clubs.

The state House voted Thursday to amend a bill that would have set rules for how private pot clubs could work.

Bring-your-own pot clubs had bipartisan support in the Legislature but strong opposition from Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Colorado already has about 30 private pot clubs, but they operate under a patchwork of local regulations and are sometimes raided by law enforcement. The bill would have set up the nation’s first statewide regulations for pot clubs.

The House amendment effectively removes club regulations, and the remaining bits of the bill are relatively minor. The bill could face yet more changes before a final vote.