North Platte High School Activities Director, Marc Mroczek, has named Curt Softley as the new head girls basketball coach for the 2017-2018 school year. Coach Softley is currently the head girls basketball coach at Columbus Lakeview High School. Curt is a 2008 Perkins County High School Graduate and will be teaching high school business at North Platte High School.

Marc Mroczek, North Platte Activities Director comments: “Curt’s energy and passion for the sport of basketball will be a big asset to our coaching staff at NPHS. He has a great vision for the program and will do what is best for our student-athletes and youth programs. I am excited for the future of North Platte High School Girls Basketball team under his leadership.”

Softley takes over for Mark Woodhead, who resigned earlier this year.