HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A former Hastings police detective has been sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years’ probation for running a fraudulent fundraiser.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says 46-year-old Jerry Esch was sentenced Wednesday in Adams County District Court. Esch also was ordered to serve 120 days of home confinement and pay $7,500 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in January to one misdemeanor count of theft.

Prosecutors say that in November 2015, Esch was an officer with the Hastings Police Department when he created a GoFundMe page, asking for money to cover medical expenses for cancer treatment.

Officials say Esch did have cancer, but did not have the medical bills he claimed to have incurred.

He is no longer a Hastings police officer.