GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Shelton school superintendent accused of attacking his wife has taken a plea deal.

Brian Redinger pleaded no contest Wednesday in a Grand Island courtroom to two misdemeanors: domestic assault and reckless driving. He’d originally pleaded not guilty to charges of terroristic threats, strangulation, domestic assault and criminal attempt at assault.

His sentencing is set for June 8.

Sheriff’s investigators say that on April 10 last year, Redinger attacked his wife, hitting her head on a car dashboard and later driving at her before she escaped to safety at a Hall County truck stop.

He resigned his position as superintendent of Shelton Public Schools some weeks after his arrest.