Arliss May Matthews, age 75 of North Platte, passed away at her home Wednesday April 12, 2017 after a long bout with cancer.

Arliss was born on April 2, 1942 on a ranch in Holt County, Atkinson, NE to Victor Charles and Charlotte May (Warner) Rockford. She married Charles “Chuck” Mathews on July 12, 1959. She was a life member of VFW Post 1504 Auxiliary, Military Order of Cootie Auxiliary, FOE Auxiliary, and Moose Auxiliary. She was a past State Grand Auxiliary President of The Military Order of Cootie, as well as President of Wild Bill Cody PT-7 Auxiliary in North Platte. She traveled to veterans hospitals and nursing homes in support of our veterans, playing bingo and serving refreshments. Being the proud wife of a veteran, she and her family lived in Kansas, Washington, California and Idaho as well as spending 6 years in Germany. She loved dancing and listening to country music. She had a “green thumb” when it came to her flowers and garden, as reflected in the Yard Of The Month award. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and made quilts for each of them.

Arliss is survived by her husband Chuck; children Charlie of Cheyenne, WY, Wendell (Dina) AND Michael (Helen) both of North Platte, and Belinda Matthews Wortman of Columbus, NE; grandchildren Christopher (Leanne) Weber of Bellwood, NE, Michael Matthews Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Eddie (Mariah) Wortman of Lincoln, NE, Cody Matthews of North Platte, Nate Andresen of North Platte, Michelle Matthews of Sioux City, IA, Danyelle Matthews of Lincoln, NE, and Cassidi Matthews of Colorado; great grandchildren Tabora Baker Jr., Caiden Snare, Anika Baker, Lucia Power, A’Ja Stewart, Sophia Niemann and Avery Weber; siblings Leroy (Phylis) Rockford of Benton, AR, Georgia Dophiede of Butte, NE; sister-in-law Mae Rockford of Chambers, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including those within her circle of military friends, and special friend Vicky Sheets of North Platte.

She was preceded in death by her son James”Jim”; parents, Victor and Charlotte Rockford; mother and father-in-law Harold and Dolly Matthews; granddaughter Kaitlin Matthews; brothers Alton and Alvin Rockford; sisters Inez Counts, Opal Staples and Darlene Furher; and son-in-laws Alan Weber and Bruce “Crash” Wortman.

The family extends a special “thank you” to Dr. Brittan and Dr. Vaziri and their staff.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday April 17, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday April 18, 2017 at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 6:00 p.m. Saturday April 15, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.