Daimon Jack Cladinos, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away peacefully April 8, 2017, at Denver Hospice.
Daimon was born on July 12, 1973, in Dallas, Texas, to Sammy and Mary Cladinos. He was raised in North Platte.
Daimon was a beautiful son, cherished brother, loving husband and an amazing father. He enjoyed Husker football, music and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sammy Dean Cladinos.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Shanks (Edgar Galloway) Cladinos; sister, Janelle Cladinos; wife, Nadine Cladinos; children, Kevin (Ashley Lamere) Ashby, Mikala (Joe Wittwer) Rinehart, Dallas (Jenna Teachman) Ashby, Justus Cladinos and Elizabeth Cladinos; grandchildren, Lilith Wittwer, Jasper Wittwer and Lathan Teachman; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. today, April 13, at Olinger Funeral Home, 7777 W. 29th Ave., in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Burial will be at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery. Olinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.