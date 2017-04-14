KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Kearney man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing child pornography.

48-year-old Brian Farrar pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to possessing child pornography.

Federal officials say a tip in late 2015 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated Farrar had uploaded 50 child porn images to his email account. Court records say the images were uploaded between May 6, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2015. Of the 50 images, 30 were determined to be child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Farrar’s Kearney home turned up another 10 images of child porn on Farrar’s desktop computer.

Farrar will be sentenced in June.