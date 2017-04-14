Ronald Lee Westman, 82, of North Platte, NE passed away April 11, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE.

Ronald Lee Westman was born August 4, 1934, to Edmund J. and Fae Waldron Westman in Callaway, NE. He attended Callaway High School with the class of 1952. Ronald married Janice Ilene Barnes on June 26,1955. As a child he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1955 to 1957. Ron and Jan moved to his family farm on Stop Table near Callaway, NE in 1958. While living near Callaway, they attended Morning Star Church. They moved to North Platte, NE in 1970.

Mr. Westman is survived by wife Jan, daughter Julie Rainbolt of Central City, NE; three sons: Jim and Kathryn (Morris) Westman of Magna, UT; Bill and Kathy (McCall) Westman of North Platte, NE; Bob and Merry (Reece) Westman of Gurley, NE; twelve grandchildren Danielle, Jenny, Sarah (Bobby Brown), and Amber Rainbolt (fiancé Jesse Herman); David (Kristine Martin) Westman and Jon (Martha Saavedra) Westman; Ryan (Connie Wickstrom) Westman and Jason (Abi Damico) Westman, Daniel (fiancé, Amanda Walker) Westman, Michael, Garrett (Kelsey Waite) and Jared Westman; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edmund “Junior” Westman. Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 11:00 am, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte. Cremation was chosen. Graveside service will be at 3:00 pm at Stop Table Cemetery in Custer County near Callaway, NE. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.