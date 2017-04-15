GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Grand Island City Council has hired a company to assist the city with deciding how to use land that will become available when the veterans home moves to another town.

The council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a resolution to enter into a contract with Olsson Associates to review possible uses for the land.

Jeff Palik of Olsson says the company intends to have multiple public meetings to gather input from Grand Island residents on the land’s new purpose.

Mayor Jeremy Jensen says there are many residents who feel the land should be given back to the veterans and urges citizens to “trust that we are doing things the right way” by preserving the heritage of the Grand Island Veterans Home.