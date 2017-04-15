UPDATE 4/15/17 8:10 p.m.

Here’s the latest statement from the West Central District Health Department:

A laboratory confirmed case of measles has been reported to public health.

A joint public health investigation by the West Central District Health Department and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has identified several public exposures in Lincoln County. Persons known to have been exposed are being notified.

What are the signs and symptoms of Measles? The signs and symptoms of measles generally begin about 7‐14 days after exposure. A typical case of measles begins with mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and a sore throat. Two or three days after the symptoms begin, tiny white spots, called Koplick’s spots, may appear inside the mouth. Three to five days after the start of symptoms a red or reddish‐brown rash appears. The rash usually begins on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Exposures Included: Madison Middle School April 1, 2017 to April 10, 2017 New Life Church Youth Group April 5, 2017 (6:00pm – 10:30 pm) Great Plains Health Emergency Room April 10, 2017 (6:00pm – 2:30 am on April 11) Precise Medical Care April 11, 2017 (8:00am – 2:00pm) Great Plains Health Pavilion in Pathology Services April 11, 2017 (11:00 am – 3:00pm)

What should I do if I attended one of these locations? Watch closely for the onset of signs and symptoms of measles. Those who were infected at the locations listed above could develop symptoms up to 21 days after their exposure. If you attended one the of locations on the dates and times listed above and develop symptoms of measles, call your healthcare provider right away to discuss your symptoms and potential exposure before showing up at a clinic. The provider will advise you to either come to the clinic or arrange a visit at a different location so that other people are not exposed.

If I have been vaccinated or had measles in the past am I protected? You are protected against measles if you have been adequately vaccinated against measles or if you have had measles in the past.

• People born prior to 1957 are considered to be immune because at that time most people were infected with measles as children.

• Most persons under 40 years of age who were compliant with school entry requirements and had two doses of MMR and have a very low risk of developing measles if exposed. Persons who were non‐compliant with that requirement are at high risk if exposed to a person shedding the measles virus.

• Preschool children 12 months of age or older should have had at least one dose of measles‐ containing vaccine.

• Infants less than 12 months of age are too young to be vaccinated and should be monitored closely for symptoms if they attended one of the events listed above. Call your health care provider if your infant has been exposed and is too young to be vaccinated to discuss options.

Healthcare personnel and frequent international travelers should have 2 MMR doses. Adults born in or after 1957 who are not healthcare personnel or frequent international travelers and cannot confirm that they have been vaccinated or had measles in the past should consider getting a dose of vaccine at this time to minimize the risk of acquiring measles in the future.

What should I do if I have questions about my vaccination status? You can call your healthcare provider or the West Central District Health Department at (308) 221- 6831 or (308) 696-1201 to discuss your immunization history and whether you need to get a vaccination at this time. Where can I get vaccinated against measles? You can call your healthcare provider or West Central District Health Department at (308) 221-6831 or (308) 696-1201.

Following a post on the “No Limits-North Platte” facebook page from a parent stating that her child, who is a student at Madison Middle School, has tested positive for measles, health officials have confirmed they are investigating the case.

Madison Middle School principal, Danny McMurtry sent this statement to parents via email, “This message is to bring you up to speed on a diagnosis that was recently made at our school. It was brought to our attention today that one of our students was diagnosed with the measles. We have been in contact with West Central Health Department in regards to this issue. They are in touch with their resources and are fully aware of the issue. They will be providing guidance to us that we will relay to all parents as soon as we are made aware. Thank you very much and have a great Easter!”

The post on the “No Limits” page states that they believe the child contracted measles in Lincoln. They also claim the student was up-to-date on shots. If your child exhibits symptoms similar to a sinus infection, a rash or swollen lymph nodes, they should be seen by a doctor.

We are attempting to get more details and will have them as soon as they are available.

Here are some facts about Measles from the World Health Organization:

Key facts

Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available.

In 2015, there were 134 200 measles deaths globally – about 367 deaths every day or 15 deaths every hour.

Measles vaccination resulted in a 79% drop in measles deaths between 2000 and 2015 worldwide.

In 2015, about 85% of the world’s children received one dose of measles vaccine by their first birthday through routine health services – up from 73% in 2000.

During 2000-2015, measles vaccination prevented an estimated 20.3 million deaths making measles vaccine one of the best buys in public health.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus. In 1980, before widespread vaccination, measles caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths each year.

The disease remains one of the leading causes of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine. Approximately 134 200 people died from measles in 2015 – mostly children under the age of 5.

Measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and it is normally passed through direct contact and through the air. The virus infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body. Measles is a human disease and is not known to occur in animals.

Accelerated immunization activities have had a major impact on reducing measles deaths. During 2000-2015, measles vaccination prevented an estimated 20.3 million deaths. Global measles deaths have decreased by 79% from an estimated 651 600 in 2000* to 134 200 in 2015.

Signs and symptoms

The first sign of measles is usually a high fever, which begins about 10 to 12 days after exposure to the virus, and lasts 4 to 7 days. A runny nose, a cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots inside the cheeks can develop in the initial stage. After several days, a rash erupts, usually on the face and upper neck. Over about 3 days, the rash spreads, eventually reaching the hands and feet. The rash lasts for 5 to 6 days and then fades. On average, the rash occurs 14 days after exposure to the virus (within a range of 7 to 18 days).

Most measles-related deaths are caused by complications associated with the disease. Complications are more common in children under the age of 5, or adults over the age of 20. The most serious complications include blindness, encephalitis (an infection that causes brain swelling), severe diarrhea and related dehydration, ear infections, or severe respiratory infections such as pneumonia. Severe measles is more likely among poorly nourished young children, especially those with insufficient vitamin A, or whose immune systems have been weakened by HIV/AIDS or other diseases.

In populations with high levels of malnutrition and a lack of adequate health care, up to 10% of measles cases result in death. Women infected while pregnant are also at risk of severe complications and the pregnancy may end in miscarriage or preterm delivery. People who recover from measles are immune for the rest of their lives.

Who is at risk?

Unvaccinated young children are at highest risk of measles and its complications, including death. Unvaccinated pregnant women are also at risk. Any non-immune person (who has not been vaccinated or was vaccinated but did not develop immunity) can become infected.

Measles is still common in many developing countries – particularly in parts of Africa and Asia. The overwhelming majority (more than 95%) of measles deaths occur in countries with low per capita incomes and weak health infrastructures.

Measles outbreaks can be particularly deadly in countries experiencing or recovering from a natural disaster or conflict. Damage to health infrastructure and health services interrupts routine immunization, and overcrowding in residential camps greatly increases the risk of infection.

Transmission

The highly contagious virus is spread by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact or direct contact with infected nasal or throat secretions.

The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to 2 hours. It can be transmitted by an infected person from 4 days prior to the onset of the rash to 4 days after the rash erupts.

Measles outbreaks can result in epidemics that cause many deaths, especially among young, malnourished children. In countries where measles has been largely eliminated, cases imported from other countries remain an important source of infection.

Treatment

No specific antiviral treatment exists for measles virus.

Severe complications from measles can be avoided through supportive care that ensures good nutrition, adequate fluid intake and treatment of dehydration with WHO-recommended oral rehydration solution. This solution replaces fluids and other essential elements that are lost through diarrhea or vomiting. Antibiotics should be prescribed to treat eye and ear infections, and pneumonia.