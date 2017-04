COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Cargill will celebrate the $111 million expansion of its plant in Columbus this week.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are expected to join company executives at the plant Thursday.

The project converted the plant from a ground beef operation to a cooked meat facility that makes cooked ground beef, sausage and hot dogs.

Cargill says it expects to eventually have about 460 employees at the plant to handle peak production. That’s up from 240 before the conversion.