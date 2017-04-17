Altha M. Hill, age 98, died April 13, 2017 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Atkinson, NE.

Altha was born November 18, 1918 to John William and Mabel Evelyn Newberry in Tryon, Nebraska. She grew up on the Newberry Ranch in McPherson County and attended a country school graduating with the class of 1938 in Tryon, Nebraska.

On August 3, 1941 she married LaRoy James Millikin. From this union two daughters were born. LaRoy preceded her in death November 4, 1955.

On July 5, 1959 she married Hewett Lee Hill who brought into this marriage a son Carey Hill. Lee preceded her in death April 20, 1989.

Altha lived at South Oak Manor in North Platte for several years before retiring to Cherry Hills Manor in Valentine Nebraska. Because of health reasons she moved to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Atkinson, Nebraska where she resided until her death.

Two brothers and three sisters preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters, Sandra L. Johnson of Loveland CO. and Cheryl A. Wendt of Pierre, South Dakota Carey Hill of Harrisonville, MO, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday April 20, 2017 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with Elder Wayne Godfrey of the Restored Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ officiating. Those wanting to sign the register book may do so Wednesday April 19, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.