A Colorado couple is in jail after an alleged assault led to the discovery of marijuana.

On April 15, at around 8:37 a.m., officers responded to the area of Philip Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard on the report of a disturbance between a male and a female inside a vehicle.

An officer located a White Nissan Altima with Colorado plates, which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the disturbance, near A Street and Michael Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Steffan Sprinkle, and a passenger, 26-year-old Stephanie Wallo.

According to Investigator John Deal, officers reported that Wallo had abrasions on several areas of her body and red marks on her neck.

Wallo told officers that she and Sprinkle had been arguing when he began purposely slamming on the breaks, which caused her to hit her head on the dashboard.

Deal says Wallo told officers that she attempted to get out of the vehicle multiple times, but Sprinkle would grab her and prevent her from getting out. She also said, at one point, Sprinkle grabbed her around the neck and choked her.

Officers determined that there was probable cause to arrest Sprinkle and charge him with domestic assault, felony strangulation and false imprisonment.

As officers investigated further, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, officers located several individual packages of marijuana, a scale, a marijuana grinder and empty plastic bags. Deal says the marijuana seized totaled about half a pound.

As a result, officers added a charge against Sprinkle of felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Wallo was arrested on the same charge and on an active Lincoln County warrant..

Wallo and Sprinkle were jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Deal said the couple lives in Colorado but one of them has ties to North Platte.

.