Patrick Arthur Thomas, age 74, of North Platte, NE, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva, NE.

Pat was born January 22, 1943, to Roy and June Maxine Kincaid Thomas in Seattle, WA, where he grew up and attended school. When he was 17 years old, Pat enlisted in the U.S. Army and married his first wife whom he later divorced. Following his discharge in 1963, Pat moved to Los Angeles, CA, and went to work in construction.

In May 1969 Pat married Marcia Torres and they moved to Spokane, WA, where he continued working in construction. The couple had two children, Scott and Jill, and later divorced. Pat then worked on the oil pipe lines in Alaska for several years. He later had a jewelry business which he took to different states.

Pat liked to travel and sell jewelry along the way. He had been to all 48 continental states and decided he liked Myrtle Beach the best. He also loved to fish, especially at Baker Lake. By 2005 Pat moved to North Platte from Spokane and retired to South Oak Manor.

He is survived by his children, Scott (Heather) Thomas and Jill Funk (Bud Vaughn), all of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Cam Thomas, Kody Funk, Ryan Funk, Jonathan Thomas, Alysha Thomas, Jeremy Funk and Isaiah Thomas; former son-in-law, Cory Funk; brother, Tim Thomas, and sisters, Kathy Attosen and Karen (Lanny) Jay, all of Spokane; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and June.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore with Pastor Tim Eighmy officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore which is in charge of arrangements.