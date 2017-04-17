After learning this weekend that a student at Madison Middle School has been confirmed as having measles, we’ve now learned of a possible case at a North Platte elementary school.
On Monday evening, parents of students at Eisenhower Elementary received an automated message from Principal Mary Derby, stating that they have been made aware of a suspected case of measles at the school.
Derby said health officials have not confirmed this case but parents were being notified as a precaution.
In the message, Derby said any student who has not been vaccinated or who are immunocompromised are most at risk. Again, this case has not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.
Officials did not release anymore information and said more information will be released at a later time.
