After learning this weekend that a student at Madison Middle School has been confirmed as having measles, we’ve now learned of a possible case at a North Platte elementary school.

On Monday evening, parents of students at Eisenhower Elementary received an automated message from Principal Mary Derby, stating that they have been made aware of a suspected case of measles at the school.

Derby said health officials have not confirmed this case but parents were being notified as a precaution.

In the message, Derby said any student who has not been vaccinated or who are immunocompromised are most at risk. Again, this case has not yet been confirmed by a laboratory.

Officials did not release anymore information and said more information will be released at a later time.

