Verna Ilene Taylor, age 87 of North Platte, passed away Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Great Plains Health.
Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday April 20, 2017 at the Bethel Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Brett Terry officiating. Inurnment will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery.