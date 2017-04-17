LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The City of Lincoln will begin a program to keep veterans or active duty military members facing felony criminal charges out of prison and to get them the support and services they need to stay out of trouble.

The Veterans Treatment Court will swear in three mentors Wednesday. The mentors, all veterans, will later be paired with participants.

Lincoln coordinator Tony Conell says the program will soon start screening potential candidates and go to the Veterans Court Committee to decide if they’re eligible.

Candidates must have to have served in combat, have a mental health diagnosis, be eligible for Veterans Administration benefits and not have a long criminal history prior to their service.

The program will be the second of its kind in Nebraska.