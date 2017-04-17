West Roster
Jason Davis, Hershey
Baylor Hellmuth, Hershey
Brendan Brehmer, Alliance
Drew Brenner, Leyton
Marquis Burwell, Chadron
Cade Cappel, McCook
Isaac DeLosSantos, Scottsbluff
Noah Eklund, Valentine
Jerrod Fedorchick, Bridgeport
Bryson Fisher, Chase County
Jared Fulton, Valentine
Genaro Gurrola, Scottsbluff
Logan Hammond, Ogallala
Abe Hernandez, Mitchell
Eric Langan, McCook
Miles Langer, Perkins County
Max Lindgren, Ogallala
Alex Linneman, Sidney
Jacey Nutter, Sandhills-Thedford
Kobe Paez, Scottsbluff
Denton Payne, Hemingford
Cade Pokorny, Sandhills-Thedford
Colby Rezac, McCook
Duncan Rogers, McCook
Gage Rolls, Alliance
Brendin Sayaloune, Chadron
Steven Shields, Valentine
Derek Sis, Perkins County
Dakota Wallin, Chase County
Bryan Wilson, Alliance
James Wood, Hemingford
Mason Zorn, Garden County
Head Coach: Glen Lipska, Leyton
Asst Coaches: Blake Beebout, Valentine; Cody Gamble, Leyton; Jamie Slingsby, Chadron
East Roster
Aaron Allison, North Platte St. Pat’s
Christopher Borden, North Platte St. Pat’s
Lane Knisley, North Platte St. Pat’s
Cade DiGiovanni, North Platte HS
Jayden Songster, North Platte HS
Dawson Graham, Gothenburg
Patrick Peterson, Gothenburg
Noah Royce, Gothenburg
Matthew Neiman, Brady
Garett Schledewitz, Maxwell
Hunter Aul, South Loup
Tyler Buck, Holdrege
Ezekiel Derr, Cozad
Brady Dawson, Southern Valley
Michael Gibbens, Twin Loup
Klint Gill, Cozad
Cameron Griffis, Cozad
Alex Helms, Holdrege
Brice Hodson, Medicine Valley
Tristan Kociembu, Broken Bow
Luis Lam, Lexington
Lucas Lans, Southern Valley
Andrew Miller, Broken Bow
Lance Moore, Mullen
Reece Peden, Cozad
Creighton Peterson, Bertrand
Brady Rohde, Ansley/Litchfield
Paul Sandoz, Twin Loup
Hunter Smith, Broken Bow
Josh Thompson, Overton
Samuel Vinton, Mullen
Ben Wetovick, Cozad
Head Coach: Ryan Jones, Maxwell
Asst Coaches: Jason Hale, Holdrege; Paul Heusinkvelt, Overton; Mike Kozeal, Twin Loup