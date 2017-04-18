OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in the fatal shooting death of another man in an apartment complex parking lot.

The warrant charges 30-year-old Antoine Johnson, of Omaha, with second-degree murder and a weapons count in the Easter death of 29-year-old Trent Stutheit.

Police say officers sent to investigate reports of gunshots found Stutheit around 8:05 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Tuesday that Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.