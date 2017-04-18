A case of measles has been identified in Lincoln County and three additional persons are being tested due to measles-like symptoms. The West Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services continue to investigate but no link to the confirmed case in Omaha last month has been identified at this time.

To ensure early recognition, appropriate testing, and thorough epidemiologic investigation of suspected cases, it is strongly encouraged that providers contact their local health department immediately if they suspect a measles diagnosis. This is very important for public health’s ability to identify transmission and provide recommendations to affected persons.

Persons known to have been exposed are being notified.

What are the signs and symptoms of Measles? The signs and symptoms of measles generally begin about 7‐14 days after exposure. A typical case of measles begins with mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and a sore throat. Two or three days after the symptoms begin, tiny white spots, called Koplick’s spots, may appear inside the mouth. Three to five days after the start of symptoms a red or reddish‐brown rash appears. The rash usually begins on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Exposures Included:

Madison Middle School April 1, 2017 to April 10, 2017 North Platte Public Transit April 3, 207 to April 10, 2017 New Life Church Youth Group April 5, 2017 (6:00pm – 10:30 pm) Great Plains Health Emergency Room April 10, 2017 (6:00pm – 2:30 am) Precise Family Care April 11, 2017 (8:00am – 2:00pm) Great Plains Health Pavilion in Pathology Services April 11, 2017 (11:00 am – 3:00pm) and April 17, 2017 (12:30pm to 2:30pm) Eisenhower Elementary School April 2, 2017 to April 13, 2017 North Platte Airport Diner April 17, 2017 (11:00am – 3:00pm) Suspect Exposure at GNAC Soccer Tournament April 7, 2017 to April 8, 2017 Adams and Madison Soccer Fields, Restrooms, and Concession Areas Big Apple in Kearney, Nebraska April 15, 2017 (4:00pm – 10:30pm) Shell Gas Station (108 2nd Ave in Kearney, Ne) April 15, 2017 (8:00pm – 10:30pm) Kwik Stop (4th and Poplar in North Platte, Ne) April 17, 2017 (4:30pm – 6:30pm)

What should I do if I attended one of these locations? Watch closely for the onset of signs and symptoms of measles. Those who were infected at the locations listed above could develop symptoms up to 21 days after their exposure. If you attended one the of locations on the dates and times listed above and develop symptoms of measles, call your healthcare provider right away to discuss your symptoms and potential exposure before showing up at a clinic. The provider will advise you to either come to the clinic or arrange a visit at a different location so that other people are not exposed.

We want to hear from you: Nebraska had a measles case in and around Omaha over North Platte Public Schools Spring Break (April 12 – 15, 2017). If you have traveled to Omaha and attended any of the below locations, please contact West Central District Health Department at (308) 696-1201. Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum March 13, 2017 (8:00am-2pm) Delta flight 798 from Minneapolis to Omaha March 12, 2017 (8:00pm-10:30pm) Eppley Airfield South Terminal, Omaha March 12, 2017 (10:30pm – 1:30am) Eppley Airfield South baggage claim, Omaha March 12, 2017 (10:30pm – 1:30am) Hampton Inn, 12331 Southport Pkwy La Vista March 12, 2017 – March 17, 2017 Urgent Care of Papillion, S 73rd Plaza March 15, 2017 (6:00pm – 8:30pm) CHI Urgent Care, S 96th St La Vista March 15, 2017 (7:00pm – 10:00pm) Bergan Mercy Hospital ED, Omaha March 15, 2017 (8:30pm – 12:00am)

If I have been vaccinated or had measles in the past am I protected? You are protected against measles if you have been adequately vaccinated against measles or if you have had measles in the past.

• People born prior to 1957 are considered to be immune because at that time most people were infected with measles as children.

• Most persons under 40 years of age who were compliant with school entry requirements have had two doses of MMR and have a very low risk of developing measles if exposed. Persons who were non‐compliant with that requirement are at high risk if exposed to a person shedding the measles virus.

• Preschool children 12 months of age or older should have had at least one dose of measles‐ containing vaccine.

• Infants less than 12 months of age are too young to be vaccinated and should be monitored closely for symptoms if they attended one of the events listed above. Call your health care provider if your infant has been exposed and is too young to be vaccinated to discuss options. Healthcare personnel and frequent international travelers should have 2 MMR doses.

Adults born in or after 1957 who are not healthcare personnel or frequent international travelers and cannot confirm that they have been vaccinated or had measles in the past should consider getting a dose of vaccine at this time to minimize the risk of acquiring measles in the future.

What should I do if I have questions about my vaccination status? You can call your healthcare provider or the West Central District Health Department at (308) 221- 6831 or (308) 696-1201 to discuss your immunization history and whether you need to get a vaccination at this time. Where can I get vaccinated against measles? You can call your healthcare provider or West Central District Health Department at (308) 221-6831 or (308) 696-1201.

