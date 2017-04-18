OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Public Schools board has decided to keep its current superintendent on the job for another year while it resets a search for a permanent replacement.

The board voted 7-2 Monday to start hammering out a new contract to temporarily keep Superintendent Mark Evans, who had previously announced he would retire in June. The decision is a move several members say will keep the district on a steady path while they pause its superintendent search and focus on the district’s other myriad issues.

Keeping Evans on the job should make sure a leader is in place for the next school year, after the search for a new superintendent stalled out last month when all three final candidates withdrew from consideration.