On Easter Sunday we celebrated our risen Savior and watched our dad slip away into eternity to be with Jesus! Robert L. Michaels, of North Platte, NE, passed away surrounded by his family on April 16, 2017, at the age of 82.

Bob was born June 2, 1934 to Don and Ruth (Fent) Michaels in Grand Island, NE. In 1952, he graduated from North Platte High School and immediately joined the Navy as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. He served in the Korean War on board the U.S.S. Maddox from 1952-1956. He married Karen A. Michaels (McCune) on December 21, 1958. To this union four children were born. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was so proud of his family and was always there for them. He had a nickname for just about everyone and could make anyone laugh or smile with his sense of humor. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bob retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as a Conductor, where he worked for 32 years. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the Moose Lodge. Known as “Bob Who” by close friends and family, he was very witty and quite the jokester. You would not hear him say anything negative about others. He thoroughly enjoyed his family and the simpler things in life, like sitting around the kitchen table with friends and family, enjoying good food, drink and laughter. Bob and Karen enjoyed attending His Place Church before illness set in.

He is survived by two daughters, Julie (Mike) Hammonds, of Houston, TX and Kelley (Jason) Davis, of North Platte; two sons, Darius (Michelle) Michaels of Lincoln and Lance (Tammy) Michaels, of North Platte; a sister, Beverly Iacobelllis of Manhattan, KS and a brother, Carroll (Nancy) Michaels, of North Platte; 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, Vance, Shaylene, Jarnell, Setera (Emmett) Gannon, MacKenzie, Jaedyn, Jamon and Jayla; one great granddaughter, Emmersyn and his beloved dogs, Smokey and Bandit. He was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents and siblings, Bryon, Gary and Jolene (Morris) Michaels.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences, memories may be shared with his family at www.carpentermemorial.com. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20th at Berean Church with Jason Davis officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.