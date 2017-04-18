Troy Jon Neiman, 48, of Brady NE went to “Paradise City” on April 15th, 2017.

Troy was born on May 1, 1968 in Boulder, CO. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Jon and Frances Neiman where he grew up and graduated school from Thedford High School as class president in 1986. He attended Mid-Plains Community College majoring in Auto Mechanics and enlisted into the Army Reserves. After graduating from college, he married Christy Ann Hasenauer of Stapleton, NE in 1989 at Halsey National Park in Halsey, NE.

Troy loved spending time with his family, hunting, gardening, flying his own plane, raising cattle and managing land, loved the military lifestyle, was a NRA member, loved his retired life by spending time with his coffee buddies, and was a member of the American Legion. Troy and Christy moved to his family farm near Whitman in 1996. While there, they were active members of the Mullen Community Church. In 2007, they purchased their own ranch and moved to Brady.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Jon and Frances, Uncle Jack, Cousin Joe Neiman, and his favorite cousin Rex Solomon. He is survived by his wife, Christy, his daughter Melissa (Curt) Rice of Gering, NE, sons Michael (Katie Williams) of North Platte, NE and Matthew (Allison Hood) of Brady, NE, mother Cheryl Neiman of Denver, CO, sister Tagwin Egle of Thedford, NE, brother Trampus Kluender of Grand Island, NE, his favorite aunt Carol and Dr. Terry Lewis of Las Vegas, NV and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Online condolences can be shared at adamsandswanson.com.

Services will be on Friday, April 21, at 3 p.m. officiated by Pastor John Stone at Brady Public Schools with grave side services following with a full military salute.

