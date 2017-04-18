Verna Ilene Taylor, age 87 of North Platte, passed away Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Great Plains Health.

Verna was born on November 22, 1929 in Greeley, CO, the 4th child of William John and Zelma G. (Plunkett) Hopping. She was raised in Grainton, NE until 2nd grade when her folks moved to North Platte where she attended Hall School; then they moved to Bignell, then to Maxwell where she graduated in 1948. She met her husband William at a dance at the Jeffers Pavilion in North Platte. They wed on January 7, 1950. Bill joined the Air Force and she followed him to many places including Illinois, California and Spain. They loved square dancing. Verna volunteered in the Blue Bank Community, assisting bereaved family members. She loved all children, and was a foster grandmother for 7 years, working with children in daycare and schools. She was also a member of RSVP. She worked at the Pawnee Hotel, Maxwell Village Clerk, Conley Detlefsen Restaurant, Gleason Truck Co. as a bookkeeper, and managed the Sands Motel. She kept the books at Twin Rivers Diesel and Duane Oelke Carburetors until 2010 when she had a stroke. Verna’s hobbies included crocheting, and playing games; she especially loved Pinochle.

Verna is survived by 2 sons, Michael A. Taylor and William Thomas Taylor (Deb Docter) both of CA; daughter Judy L. Taylor of North Platte; 4 grandsons Matthew A. Taylor, Ian Taylor, Mark Taylor, and Andrew Taylor; 1 granddaughter, Amanda Hoven; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Doris Hopping, Barb Hopping, and Mick Hopping; special daughter, Laurie Alger; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Zelma Hopping; her husband Bill; son Danny Joe; and siblings Allen, James, Wayne, Ed, Clifford, Beulah Phifer and Helen Pinkston; uncle, Blaine Plunkett; and a special son, Dan Boone.

Memorials are suggested in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday April 20, 2017 at the Bethel Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Brett Terry officiating. Inurnment will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.