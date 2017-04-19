Arthur Levi Castor, Jr., age 65, of North Platte, NE, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Alliance, NE.

Arthur was born May 3, 1951, to Arthur Levi, Sr. and Lola Bernice Brown Castor in North Platte and grew up in Maxwell. Arthur graduated from Maxwell High School then started working as a painter for his dad. He later worked for Doris Gregg Painting and Advanced Painting until he had a work related accident that left him disabled.

Arthur was raised in the Assembly of God Church and was a past member of the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his mother, Lola Castor, of Alliance; siblings, Roger Castor and Sharon (LeRoy) Perkins, of Maxwell, Linda Houchin and Alice Foster, of North Platte, Esther Castor, of Lusk, WY, and Gladys (Bud) Welch, of Alliance; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Arthur was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Castor, Sr.; sister, Barbara Bates; nephew, Michael Reed; nieces, Melissa Bates and Angela Zimmerman; and the love of his life, Patty Jo Bowen.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore Pastor Joe Cissell officiating. Inurnment will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials are to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alliance Hospice