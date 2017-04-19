HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials have predicted 100 percent containment later Wednesday of a fire that’s burned several dozen acres of trees and grassland in north-central Nebraska.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Wednesday that rain and favorable weather conditions will aid the efforts.

The fire began late Monday afternoon about seven miles west of Halsey in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. No injuries have been reported.

Officials think the fire was started by a person but haven’t been able to pinpoint what happened.